TAYLOR, Richard "Dick" Age 77 of Carlisle, OH passed peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his home. Born October 21, 1941 in Bluffton, IN to Farrell and Mae Taylor. Richard is preceded in death by his parents. Richard is survived by his wife Janis, sons Clayton, Kelly (Amy Davis), Kent (Tricia), brothers Gene, Ron (Mary), sister Phyllis (Roger) Gore, 4 grandchildren, as well as many other loved ones and friends. His family will be celebrating his life Saturday, May 4, 2019 receiving friends and family from 9am through 11am, celebration of life service to immediately follow all at Vineyard Community Church, 4900 OH-123, Franklin, OH 45005.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019