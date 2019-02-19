Home

More Obituaries for Richard THOMAS
Richard THOMAS Sr.

Richard THOMAS Sr. Obituary
THOMAS, Sr., Richard F. Age 88 of Hamilton passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born March 3, 1930 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Pedro Thomas and Mary (Ferry) Thomas. He served in the United States Army from January 10, 1949 to September 13, 1952, He was married to Tsuyako Yamaguchi who preceded him in death April 24, 1989.He worked at Champion Papers for 45 years until his retirement in 1992.He is survived by his five children Linda Napier, Nancy Lyons, Mary Hatmaker, Susan (Mike) Little and Richard (Gail) Thomas Jr. Grandchildren, Dawna Wehmiller, Susan Greer, David Lyons, Angela Combs, Kristina Fiemeyer, Sarah Jividen, Shannan Tenhover and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 brothers Ralph, Clifford,Clarence, Lawrence and Paul Thomas, 2 sisters Jeanette and Charlotte Thomas. Private burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetary.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2019
