THOMAS, Richard Leon "Big Red" 61 of Louisville, formerly of Northridge, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital. He work at the Franciscan Shelter House Kitchen feeding the homeless. Big Red was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Alice Thomas and his sisters, Kim Woods, Debbie Young and Laquita Rasnic. Survived by his brother Jesse Lee Thomas and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Memorial service 4 PM on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road with visitation from 2 PM till the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Franciscan Shelter House, 748 South Preston Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019