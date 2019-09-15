|
SCHERACK, Richard Thomas Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Richard was born at home in Dayton, Ohio to the late Fidelis and Eunice (Carver) Scherack. Richard is survived by his wife of 68 years, Beverly (Deger) Scherack and their four children: Debbie (Steve) Freeze, Linda (Dave) Duffy, Cindy Hess, and Tom (Kathy) Scherack. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Catherine (Joe) Rothermich, Kyle (Jessica) Duffy, Ben (Kim) Freeze, Jessica (Brad) Baughman, Sarah (Noah) Key, Bart (Melissa) Freeze, Patricia (Tony) Danielak, Libby (Elliot) Freeze, Andrea (Joseph) Chowallur, Anthony (Beth) Hess and thirteen great grandchildren: Lizzie, Marissa, Lexie, Kyle, Colbey, Tony, Annika, Parker, Will, Teddy, Sebby, Owen and Claire. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandra and Paul Ley plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dear grandson, Nick Hess and son-in-law, Joe Hess. He was employed by General Motors for 38 years and he enjoyed many years of retirement. During his retirement he played in the Senior Olympics Tennis Tournaments winning numerous awards. He was a dedicated volunteer for the Victoria Theatre Association for over 25 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nick Hess Scholarship Fund c/o Archbishop Alter High School 940 E. David Road, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Private service. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019