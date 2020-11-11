THOMPSON,



Richard Dale



Age 87, passed away Saturday, Nov 7 2020, at Elmcroft in



Xenia, with family by his side. He was born in Dayton Ohio, to the late Glen and Freida Thompson. He married the late Donna Lee Thompson in 1957. We knew he wouldn't survive long without the love of his life, Donna, by his side and he left this world just 6 days after her passing. As difficult as it is to lose both our parents in such a short time, it is comforting to know they lived their lives to the fullest, are free of pain, and together in eternity.



Richard excelled at track and field at Rosevelt High School and attended The Ohio State University. He was a Korean War Veteran, proudly serving in the Infantry Division. He retired from Allstate Insurance Company after 37 years. He was an honorary member of the Milton Athletic and Walnut Grove Country Club. He was an avid golfer and had a "Hole in One" on two separate occasions. He held a private pilots license in his younger years.



Richard, aka "Duker" or "Dick from Dayton" was a dedicated, loving family man and boasted about having had a wonderful life and often said if he had it to do over again, he wouldn't change a thing! He had a clever sense of humor and many great friends! His license plate best described how he lived



"IBI UBU".



In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Richard was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Frederick and a brother William Thompson. Richard will be deeply missed and is



survived by his four children Greg (Gala) Thompson, Linda (Tim) Blevins, Steve Thompson, and Jeff (Amy) Thompson; his sister Betty Boorse; his grandchildren Derek, Shauna (Jason), Jaclyn, Tara, Nolan, and Megan; great-grandchildren Breanah, Jason, Maddix, Keegan, and Dalton; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial of Richard's life will be held post Covid so we can celebrate the way he and mom would have wanted. A special thanks to our parents many aids, especially Katlin, Rick and his hospice nurse, Melissa who cared for them this past year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to



Shriners or Heartland Hospice.



