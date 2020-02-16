Home

TROUT, Richard K. "Ricky" On Monday, February 3, 2020, Richard (Ricky) Keith Trout passed away at the age of 61. Ricky was born March 22, 1958, on Parks Air Force Base, Pleasanton, California to Elinor and Melville Trout, Jr. Tragically, complications at birth resulted in Ricky having severe intellectual and physical disabilities. Ricky lived with his large military family in Livermore, CA; Travis Air Force Base, CA; Yokota Air Base, Japan; West Springfield, VA; and Beavercreek, OH. He resided at Stillwater Center in Dayton, Ohio for the past eleven years. The family greatly appreciates the Center's dedicated, caring and loving staff. Ricky was loved deeply by his parents, sisters, and brothers upon whose lives he had a profound impact with his infectious smile, big hugs and kisses, and desire to play catch. Ricky loved his ice cream. He further helped his family broaden their horizons, develop patience and accept others, while enhancing family cohesion. Ricky was preceded in death by his loving parents and his sister Susan's son Tyler. He is survived by his sisters Janet Barbee, Susan Orr and Debra Shepherd; and his brothers Charles, Steven, Mark, and David Trout. Visitation will be held at Newcomers Funeral Home in Beavercreek at 10 am on February 22, 2020. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020
