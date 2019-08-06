Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Christian Assembly of God
327 S. Smithville Rd.
Dayton, OH
Richard Tunney Obituary
TUNNEY, Richard Allan "Dick" 91, of Kettering, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in his home. He is survived by Janet, his beloved wife of 68 years. Dick was born on June 5, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of William and Ruth Tunney. He served courageously in the Korean conflict in the 101st Airborne Division Signal Corps. He was employed by the Bell System for 42 years and retired from AT&T in 1988. He was a member of Bethel Christian Assembly for over 50 years. Dick was a skilled craftsman and master at fixing broken things, a humble and diligent worker, and a loving husband and father. His family overflows with thankfulness for his 91years well lived. He is also survived by his two children: son, Dick (Melodie) Tunney of Nashville, TN and daughter, Ginny (Dave) Bickers of Lebanon, OH; grandchildren: Whitney (Shawn) Newby of Raleigh, NC, Kelsey (Zach) Bohler of Delaware, OH, Sarah (Brandon) Myers of Beavercreek, OH, and Becca (Ryan) Kolker of Mason, OH. He had nine great grandchildren. Dick's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to caregivers Dave and Jenn Johnson and Ohio Hospice for their compassionate care. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Bethel Christian Assembly of God, 327 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45403. Burial Dayton National Cemetery. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019
