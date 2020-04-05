Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Richard Valentine Obituary
VALENTINE, Richard R. 98, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving children. He was born October 15, 1921 in Troy, the son of the late Gladly and Mildred (Smith) Valentine. Richard was a loving father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a proud, courageous, veteran serving in WWII in the USMC, I Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Frances J. (Heffner) Valentine, three sisters and two brothers. Richard is survived by his children; Jim (Marcia Risner-Valentine) Valentine, Joe Valentine, John (Debbie) Valentine and Julia Valentine; grandchildren Ashley and Jonathan Valentine; great-grandson Gregory Pearson; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express great appreciation to Grace and Home Instead Senior Care of Springfield. Private Services were held. Arrangements entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
