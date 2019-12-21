Home

Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
More Obituaries for Richard WAGNER
Richard WAGNER


1933 - 2019
Richard WAGNER Obituary
WAGNER, Richard J. Nov. 15, 1933 - Dec.18, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Richard Wagner passed away in his home on December 18, 2019. Happily married since January 7, 1961 for nearly 59 years to Joan (nee Burns) he proudly served our country as a Korean War veteran. A lifelong learner, history enthusiast, and avid reader, Richard earned degrees in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University and a Master's degree in Business Science from Frostburg University. He was especially proud to have worked as an electrical engineer with NASA helping to put up satellite tracking dishes all over the world. His passion for engineering extended into his building of a stunning custom and handcrafted model train collection. Richard is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Clare, his siblings, Elizabeth Casella, Joseph Wagner, William V. Wagner, Patricia A. Wagner, and niece Theresa Staggs (daughter of Elizabeth). He is survived by his wife Joan, six children; Elizabeth A. Lalley (Craig), Richard M., Kathleen T. , Amy S. Acquafondata (Jon), Alice C., and Stephen J., three grandchildren; Samantha Stringer (David), Jennifer Turman (Alex), and Kristen Lalley; and three great grandchildren; Alexander, Catarina, and Kathleen, sisters Mary Wagner Howell (John) and Helen Cordero as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The American Red Cross or the Salvation Army, who Richard and Joan have regularly supported for their support of American Troops and Veterans.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 21, 2019
