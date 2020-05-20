|
WAGNER, Richard Herrick "Dick" Age 91, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away May 12, 2020. Dick was born May 24, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio to Walter H. and Bernice I. (Oliver) Wagner. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1947. Soon after graduation, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he played bass for the "Air Force Band of 16" at Andrews AFB entertaining at the White House and other ceremonial events. After discharge, Dick married and attended the Indiana University School of Music. Moving back to Dayton in 1955, he worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Montgomery County Health Department. Dick was a substance abuse counselor for Greene Hall, Good Samaritan Hospital and the City of Vandalia Court where he created and headed the Vandalia Court Diversion Program from 1984 to 1999. But Dick's talent and passion was always music. He spent the 1950-70's playing in two regional dance bands--the Karl Taylor Orchestra and the Paul Steele Orchestra. He was also a member of the house bands at Suttmiller's and Annarino's in the 1970-80's and he played bass in the Hauer Swing Band for many years, retiring only a few years ago. In 1978, Dick married Gail Lincoln Haines. Together they formed a successful real estate appraisal company, traveled extensively, enjoyed life to the fullest and were passionate supporters of Dayton area arts and performing organizations. Dick had a great sense of humor, positive outlook on life, always had a smile or a laugh or a corny joke to share with others and loved his family and friends without bounds. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Marilyn (Wagner) Wilcock and brother, David Wagner. Dick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gail (Lincoln Haines) Wagner, sons Daryl (Vikki), Dan, Doug (Nancy), daughter Susan Wagner and step-sons Chris Haines and Mark Haines. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Andrea Hamlett, Christina O'Bryan (Kyle), Richard "Dan" Wagner (Paige Norton), Dawn Perez (Phil), Michael Williams, Melody France (Aaron), Amie Pishvai (Tony), Kevin Wagner (Melissa), Jessica Williams, Lauren Becktell (Aaron), Jacob Haines, Andrew Haines and Ellie (Gabrielle) Haines and 16 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances and donations can be made to Dayton Christian School or the Dayton Area .
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 20, 2020