WAGONER, Richard D. 82 of Springfield passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born November 16, 1936 in Niles MI the son of Raymond and Ellen (Hill) Wagoner. Dick received his Bachelor's Degree in Horticulture from Purdue University and was Manager of the Landmark Store in Springfield for many years. Dick's love for his family, his community and his career are his legacy of a well lived life. He will be missed at Emery Chapel United Methodist Church where he served as Treasurer, was a member of the Pastor Parish Relations Committee as well as helping to cultivate the Emery Chapel Children's Foundation. Dick was a passionate fisherman and loved his Boilermakers! He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nora Jean Wagoner; his children Shaun (Teri) Wagoner, Thaah (Aaron) Young, Erin (Don) Cook and Beth Ann Hutchison; sister Joyce Dunn; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at Emery Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Kymberly James officiating. At Dick's request there will be no viewing. The family will receive visitors starting at 12:00 PM at Emery Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Emery Chapel Children's Foundation. The family is being served by RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 19, 2019