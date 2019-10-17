|
|
WATSON, Richard C. 79, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on October 11, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents Clara and Curtis Watson and siblings Rita Watson and Carol Focke. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Pat. His children: Diane (Brian) Harris, Denise Watson, Dawn (Gary) Bakos, Darla (Darrell) Breakfield. Six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Avenue, on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 12:00. The Family will receive friends and family prior to the mass starting at 10:30am. The Tobias Funeral Home is assisting the family and a full obituary is available at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019