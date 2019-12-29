Home

WEIDNER, Richard R. December 16, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully at his home in Centerville, Ohio, on December 22, 2019, after a 3 month battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Miami University, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a long time employee of NCR. Richard's passion was running, which took him to many cities for marathons. He acquired many friends through all of his travels and always had a birthday card, anniversary card, or thought card for anyone he knew! He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Lulu Wright Weidner; sisters Mary Hecathorn and Rose Moore; brothers Gary, Charles, Harold, and Leonard Weidner. Survived by sister-in-law Mary Weidner, nephew Robert and Shari Weidner, and numerous nieces and nephews: special friends Bill Whaley, Tim Anderson, Bill House, Tom Stocker, and many other friends. Richard's wishes were no formal services! There will be a memorial service at his home from 5:00 to 9:00 pm on January 4, 2020. Everyone is invited! His wishes were to party on! Memorial contributions can be made to The , The Human Race Theater, or the Centerville High School Scholarship Fund in the name of Gary Weidner. Online condolences may be sent to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019
