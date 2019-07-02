Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Richard WEILER Obituary
WEILER, Richard Eugene 97, died June 11 at after a short illness. He was married to his one true love, Jane, for 71 years until her death in October 2017. He is survived by his children Susan (Harry) Otto, Chris (Becky) Weiler, grandchildren Tiffany, Bethany, Josh, Zach and Evan, and nine great grandchildren. After graduating from Marion High School, Richard worked at the Marion Steam Shovel Company before being called into the armed forces. He served in the Army Engineering Corps, building bridges throughout Europe. After winning the war, Richard returned home and used the GI Bill to attend The Ohio State University, studying architecture. After graduation Richard and Jane moved to Dayton to raise their family. Richard loved architecture, trying to retire several times but always returning to the profession he loved. He and Jane were in constant attendance at their grandchildren's sports and school events. They loved to play bridge with friends, bowling, and golf. Richard played the clarinet in a german band with his friends, giving concerts at various venues around Dayton. He and Jane were fearless travelers, visiting all the continents save Antarctica, including behind the iron curtain long before the wall came down. He loved Ohio State University, music, architecture and woodworking. A memorial service will be held at Baker, Hazel and Snider Funeral Home on July 8 at 11:00, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 2, 2019
