WEST, Richard C. "Dick" , 97 of Dayton passed away on January 15, 2019. He was born on January 3, 1922 in Rochester, N.Y. From high school he went to Springfield College, Springfield,Mass., to play baseball and pursue a degree in physical education. His education was interrupted by 4 yrs. of service as a medic in WWII from 1942-1946. Returning from WWII he would spend 2 years with the St. Louis Browns baseball team and finish his degree in 1948, taking his first job as Athletic director at Otterbein from 1948-1955. At the same time he took classes at Ohio State to receive his masters in Physical Education. He accepted a teaching, coaching, and guidance counselor position at Fairmont HS in Kettering, Ohio from 1956 to his retirement in 1982. During his time at Fairmont HS he met and married, the love of his life, Nancy "Nan" Moore in 1973. Together they worked as Christian counselors from 1982- 2003. An incredibly good listener, Dick described his opportunity to be a counselor as a "gift from God". He earned his PhD on divinity at age 88, published "Reviving Small Churches", and published several articles, one of which is in the Library of Congress. In 2016 he was inducted to the Otterbein Hall of Fame. Dick is survived by his loving wife Nan, many followers of Jesus, and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Fairhaven Church in Schwalm Chapel.