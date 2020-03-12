Home

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
First Light Church
140 Elva Ct.
Vandalia , OH
View Map
1942 - 2020
RICHARD WHETSTONE Obituary
WHETSTONE, Richard A. Age 78 of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born January 8, 1942 in St. Mary's, Ohio, son of the late Allen and Mary Kathryn (Montague) Whetstone. Dick was the Owner of the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home with his wife, Barbara and proudly served the Vandalia-Butler and Dayton communities through funeral service for over 50 years. Preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Mason, Dick is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara; children, Kim & Mark Parks of Springfield, Mark & Stacie Whetstone of Vandalia; three grandchildren; two great-granddaughters, along with a host of special relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, March 14, at First Light Church, 140 Elva Ct., Vandalia with Mr. John Seagraves officiating. Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4-7 pm, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vandalia-Butler Foundation, P.O. Box 722, Vandalia, Ohio 45377 for the establishment of the Dick Whetstone Memorial Fund in his honor.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020
