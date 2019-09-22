|
WHITE, Richard V. 82, of Springfield, passed away September 19, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born March 2, 1937 in Elkins, West Virginia the son of Marie (Weese) White. Mr. White enjoyed painting, fishing, bowling, taking good care of his yard and spending time with his loving family. He was retired from Cedargate Apartments in Enon and from the Logan County Court House. Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years; Sue L. (Thompson) White, 9 children; Jack (Debbie) Rollins, Denise (Donna) Rollins, Dawn (Robert) Frost, Danny (Missy) Rollins, Damon (Della) Rollins, Brian (Becky) Rollins, Scott (Erica) Rollins, Tasha (Elissa) Phillips and Gary White, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his aunt Ruby Regester who raised him as her own. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM with Rev. Denise Rollins officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 22, 2019