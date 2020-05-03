|
WIGGENHORN, Richard G "Dick" Age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Respiratory and Nursing Center of Dayton of natural causes. Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who was loved by all. He had a witty sense of humor and always put others before himself. He had an exceptional gift of music and music education, inspiring generations of students to excel in the field he loved so much. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Mary A. (Schmid) in 2015; his parents, George Wiggenhorn and Rose Kramer Wiggenhorn; brothers Roman Wiggenhorn and Arthur Wiggenhorn; sisters Norma Bennett, Grace Zinck, and Velma Weaver; and daughter Linda Rose Easterly. Richard is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Janet & Robert Wedig of CA; sons & daughters-in-law, John & Luann of CA, Michael of Dayton, and David & Tamela of Lebanon; 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Richard graduated from Chaminade High School in 1950 where he participated in the concert and marching bands while also a member of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. He graduated with a degree in Music Education from the University of Dayton in 1956. He later earned a Master's Degree in Music Education from the Ohio State University in 1962. Richard retired as music teacher, band director, and music superintendent from Huber Heights City Schools after 23 years of service in 1987. He performed as a professional drummer for 65 years, was a charter member of St. Peter Catholic Church, and an Army Veteran. He was inducted into the Huber Heights Performing Arts Hall of Fame in 2016. Due to the current restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church Food Pantry. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020