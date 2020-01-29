|
WILLIAMS, Richard F. "Rick" Of Miamisburg, Ohio, formally of Springboro, was born Feb. 22, 1929 and passed away on January 24, 2020. He is survived by his children, Suzanne (Ric) Moore, John "Jack" (DeeAnn) Williams, Jeff (Tina) Williams, Gerald "Jerry" (Kimberly) Williams; daughter-in-law, Kaye Williams; step-children, Tracey (Patrick) Hamilton and Benjamin (Krista) Reece; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and nephew, Kevin Foder. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Clara Williams; sister, Eileen (Al) Foder; son, James Williams; grandson, Adam Moore; wife, Jane Williams and granddaughter, Annia Lechuga. He was a graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School and University of Dayton. He spent his entire career at the Delco Moraine division of General Motors and retired as an Assistant Comptroller in 1991. He then served the next 27 years as President of the General Motors Salaried Retirees Club. Rick was also a member of the Springboro Eagles. Rick loved traveling, fishing and camp outs with the boys. He enjoyed evenings out as well as fun times on the patio. As long as he was surrounded by family and friends, he was having a great time. He was a fascinating storyteller and was most infamous as "the man with the cigar". He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. Family will receive friends from 9-11 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM with Pastor Bill DePoyster officiating. Interment will follow the service at David's Cemetery, Kettering, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to , in Rick's memory. To share a memory of Rick or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
