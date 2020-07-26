1/
Richard WOOD
WOOD, Richard Franklin Age 88, of Sugarcreek Township, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Miami Valley South Hospital. Richard was born on June 2, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Norman and Ruby Crosen Wood. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara; daughters, Teresa Terry and Cheryl Cazenave (Bruce); son, Stephen (Ronda); 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Richard served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, under the tent at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with Military Honors at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/Honoring-Richard-Wood. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
