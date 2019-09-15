|
YATES, Jr. Richard Warner "Dick" Age 83, of Springboro, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his home. He was born November 20, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Richard and Pirvous (Laycox) Yates. Dick was an extremely loving husband, who proposed to his wife within 3 days of their first meeting. He was an adored father and hero to his children. Dick didn't tell them how to live, he lived and let them watch. He believed in honor and integrity and taught by example. His word was his bond. Dick retired from Chrysler after numerous years of dedicated service. He was an avid sports fan who especially loved playing baseball. In his youth, he was recruited for the Cincinnati Reds' minor league team as a catcher. Along with his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Fannie Louise (Boyd) Yates; son, Richard Wayne Yates, Sr.; siblings, Paul Yates and Beverly Cochrane; brother-in-law, Bernard "Benny" Ostendorf and sister-in-law, Helen Joyce Carroll. Richard is survived by his children, Gregory A. (Susan) Yates and Teresa (James "Perk") Yates Perkins; five grandchildren, Kenneth R. Yates, David M. Yates, Brittany L.L. (fiance' Gary Vollmer) Yates, Richard Wayne (Tasha) Yates, Jr. and Jesse Warner Yates; honorary granddaughters, Chelsea (Andrew Brewer) Ryerse, Taylor (Cameron) Villarreal and Alyssa Ryerse; two great-grandchildren, Alexandra "Alex" C. (nee' Yates) Montgomery and Niko Schmidt; siblings, Janet Ostendorf, Barbara Yates, Gary (Donna) Yates, Arlene (John) Howard and Darlene (Dan) Stockstill; he is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 11:00 am until the time of his memorial service at 12:00 pm at Anglican Resurrection Church (St. Paul's Lutheran Church), 500 E 2nd St, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel is assisting the family. Visit his guest book at newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019