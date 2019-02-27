Home

Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Rick CARTER

Rick CARTER Obituary
CARTER, Rick Age 70, Hamilton, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Covington, Kentucky on September 5th, 1948. Rick worked many various jobs, including roofing, general maintenance, and as a dock worker at a freight company in Cincinnati. He was an avid and skilled pool player, and loved NFL and college football. He is survived by his mother: Velma Jean (Carter) Parsley; brother, Allen (Lisa) Parsley; and sister, Gwen (Charles) Petechik, who reside in or near Indianapolis. A visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton. Private entombment will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 27, 2019
