1/
Rick CLARK
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLARK, Rick

Age 65, of Eaton, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday,

November 10, 2020, with family by his side. Rick was born on February 17, 1955, in Hamilton, OH, to the late James and Geneva (Doyle) Clark. On November 8, 1972, he married the love of his life, Kathy Howlett and began raising their family together. Rick worked for Baker Concrete Construction for many years as a cement Mason before becoming disabled. He was known to friends and family as being a "jack-of-

all-trades", always being able to lend a hand or fix an item. His children relied on him as their "go-to" whenever they had a problem. He often told his children: "You don't need to know a lot about a lot of things, but it's good to know a little about a lot."

In addition to his parents, Rick is preceded in death by his brother, Jack Clark and sister, Dianne Oliver.

Rick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Clark; children, Paul (Carma) Clark of Middletown, OH, Bill (Fran) Clark of Phoenix, AZ, Emily Jones of Eaton, OH, Bryan (Kallie) Clark of Eaton, OH, and Ryan (Jodi) Clark of Gratis, OH; sisters, Brenda Black of Naples, FL, and Donna (Fred) Henson of Seven Mile, OH; 13 grandchildren: Dylan, Ariel, Hannah, Deriek, Lacey, Keisha, Liam, Shelbie, Nate, Jonathan, Pippa, Maxine, Zach, and Ashley; 1 great-grandchild, many nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

A gathering will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 12:00 p.m. at Community Christian Church, 11 Dorsey Akers Dr., West Alexandria, OH 45381.

Flowers may be delivered to the church on Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, face masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed.

For additional information and to view Rick's online video, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Community Christian Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Community Christian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved