DUNAWAY, Rick Age 66 of Miamisburg, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home. He was born January 11, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Glenn and Irma Dunaway. Rick began working for his family business, Dunaway Dental Lab, learning from his father at a young age, where he became owner after his father's death in 1995. He was an avid golfer and a passionate Ohio State football fan. Rick loved to tell stories to his daughters and grandsons about the "Big Red Machine" and loved to watch his grandsons play baseball. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Pam, in 1973. He is preceded in death by his father, Glenn A. Dunaway and father-in-law, Robert C. Cook, Sr. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Pam; two daughters, Jenn D. Dunaway and Nicole M. (John) Sieg; two grandsons, Koren and Kale Sieg; mother, Irma J. Dunaway; siblings, Teresa K. (Ed) Puckett, Phil (Julie) Dunaway and Lisa A. (Randy) Stubbs; mother-in-law, Ruby Cook; brothers-in-law, Robert C. Cook, Jr. and Roger L. Cook; along with many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Southbrook Christian Church (9095 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342), where family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mound Golf Course in Rick's name where a memorial will be placed in his name. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019