FRANK, Rick 67, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Born March 28, 1953, he was preceded in death by his father, Harvey "Joe" Frank & mother Dorothy Frank (Jones); brother, Larry. Rick has a cousin Doug Frank of Donnelsville, along with three good friends, Ronnie Burns, Donnie Dalton & Ron Mumma, who cared for him till the end. Rick graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1971 and was a United States Navy veteran. Rick retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He love sports, music, and having parties at his house. Rick was a member of the Donnelsville Lutheran Church. Donations in his memory may be made to Donnelsville Lutheran Church or the Animal Welfare League. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com