1952 - 2019
FUTRELL, Rick 67, of Huber Heights, passed away on October 15, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on April 14, 1952 to Leonard and Lucile (Kennedy) Futrell in Campbell County, TN. Rick worked as an Upholsterer for Keowee Auto Seat Cover. On May 14, 1972, he married Debra Lynn Futrell. Rick is survived by his loving Wife of 47 years, Debra; Daughters, Olivia (Curtis) Menard and Blair (Eric) Downey; Brother, Mark Futrell; Sister-Wife, Laura Stump; Sister-In-Law, Kathy (Rick) Knisley; Granddaughter, Moira Alysum Downey; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Lucile and Leonard Futrell; Brothers, Rand Futrell and Charlie Stump. Arrangements in the care of Newcomer North Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send to Debra or the funeral home plantable or decorative items that the family can use to create a memorial garden for Rick. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
