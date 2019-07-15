ROTHER, Rick Age 61, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2019. Rick is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Rother, and brother, Lonnie Rother. Rick was the owner of the Brookville Auto Parts store for over 37 years. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, son, friend, and so much more. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lesa Rother; son, Chad (Chloe) Rother and their daughter, Harper; daughter, Nicole (David) Testrake, and their son, Jackson; mother, Midge Rother; brother, Bill Rother; lifetime employee and friend, Jesse Hanson, and numerous other relatives and friends. A special thank you goes out to all the customers that have supported Brookville Auto Parts over all these years. Funeral services will be held 10AM, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4pm-8pm at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 15, 2019