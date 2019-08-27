Home

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
Rick WEGLEY Obituary
WEGLEY, Rick L. Age 62, of Brookville, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019. Rick worked for the City of Vandalia for 32 years as the Fleet Manager. He was a very intelligent man who loved to drag race and spend time in his shop. His loving friends were always there to support him and his family. Survived by his wife, Jennifer Wegley; daughters, Kristen (Jay) Mahan and Maegan (Justin) Thompson; step-daughter, Kacie Abney; grandchildren, Logan and Brooklyn Mahan; father, Larry (Betty) Wegley; mother, Joyce Wegley; father and mother-in-law; Ralph and Ruthie Heath. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Crossroads Hospice. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
