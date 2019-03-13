Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
3801 Fairbanks Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
3801 Fairbanks Ave.
View Map
GAMBLE, Sr., Rickey Age 61, of Dayton, born May 18, 1957 in Sylacauga, AL to the late James Junior Gamble and Gazzie Lee Lauderdale, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 7, 2019. Rickey attended BB Comer High School in Sylacauga, AL before making Dayton his home. He is survived by his loving wife, Phonda Gamble; amazing sons, Alonzo "ZO" and Rickey Gamble (Juanita James); beautiful daughters, Tiffany (Edward Henry) Gamble, LaKisha (Demetrius) Thomas, Joy Russell; sister, Cathy Lauderdale; 6 grandchildren; 5 aunts; 1 uncle; special friends, Helen and Lamont Dennis; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Rev. Marcettes L. Cunningham officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends from 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019
