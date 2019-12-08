|
|
RALSTON Sr., Rickey Nelson Of Dayton, Ohio passed away on December 4, 2019 at the age of 68. He is survived by his mother Mable Nelson; son Rickey Ralston, Jr.; siblings Lawrence, Michael & Brenda Nelson; uncle Joe & auntie Tina Fluellen and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 10th at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike at 1pm. The family will receive friends from 12pm until time of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019