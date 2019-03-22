Home

Rickey Shockey Sr.

Rickey Shockey Sr. Obituary
SHOCKEY, Sr., Rickey Age 56, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Rickey was born in Dayton and resided in the area his entire life. He attended Fairmont West High School. Rickey was a respected roofer and worked in the community for over 30 years. He had loved any outdoor activity, especially riding motor cycles and four wheelers. He enjoyed playing cards, spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren who called him Poppy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Bryant; father, Danny Shockey Sr.; sister-in-law, Sharon Shockey; and cousins Dave and Mark Shockey. He is survived by daughter, Sara (Chris) Paglione; son, Rickey (Becky) Shockey, Jr.; brother, Danny Shockey; sister, Gina (Joe) Schwieterman, half-sister, Gloria Shockey; grandmother, Pauline Roe; grandchildren, Cole Wireman, Mason Wireman, Anthony Paglione, Chelsea Back, Caroline Shockey, Evelyn Shockey; ex-wives, Joanne Moore and Kay Shockey and numerous girlfriends. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and many friends. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 7:00. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019
