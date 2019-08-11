|
BYRD, Ricky D. Of Hamilton, was born July 20, 1965 and passed away on Aug. 4, 2019. Survived by his lifelong companion, Angela Colwell; children, Johnathan Lewis, Jeremy Byrd & Callie Byrd; step children, Chris Knuckles & Kevin Knuckles; sisters, Linda Finkbine & Marlene Byrd; brother, Doug Byrd and many other friends and family that loved him dearly. Preceded in death by his parents Marlon & Allene Byrd, brothers Daryl and Marlon (Roe) Byrd. Rick enjoyed spending time with his family and was a big fan of Nascar. Memorial Service: August 20th, 11:00 am Somerville Community Church.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 11, 2019