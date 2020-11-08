1/
Ricky SLOAN
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SLOAN, Sr., Ricky Lee

63, of Springfield, passed away November 1, 2020. He was born July 23, 1957, in Springfield, the son of William and

Beulah (Kessler) Sloan. Mr. Sloan enjoyed working on cars, fishing and all things outdoors. He had been employed at Kapp Construction. Survivors include three children, Dustin Sloan, Ricky Sloan Jr. and Sarah Slone; six grandchildren; siblings, Loraine Carl, Linda (Terry) Leonard, Debbie (Glen) Miller, Bill (Joanne) Sloan, Tim (Patty) Sloan, Mike Sloan, Rose (Steve) Booghier, James (Donna) Sloan, Pam (Larry) Davis and Karen (Jim) Clinger; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Sloan and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Chubb officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Masks are

requested. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved