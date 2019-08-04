|
WHITE, Ris? E. On Thursday July 25, 2019, Rise" Edith White transitioned back into God's hands with her devoted daughter by her side. Rise' was a devout Christian who baked a lot, cursed a little, loved people, and "her cowboys" or John Wayne. She was a 1960 graduate of Julienne Catholic High School. She worked nearly 2 decades for Frigidaire, before settling in for 32 plus years at General Motors Truck & Bus. In addition to being survived by her daughter Dr. Roclande' E. White, Rise" is also survived by her siblings: Luther V. White Jr. and Yvette Barr (Melvin), nephew Kyle Ellis, nieces Rhonda Norval, Rachel White, and Kisten McQuiller (John), cousin Renetta Way (Arthur Way) of Denver, CO, great nephews Keagen Phillips and Kian Ellis, numerous close friends in Christ, and beloved fur babies Butterball (BB) and Hey Sweetie. She is met in heaven by her grandparents Charles "Duke" White and Alberta "Birdie" White (paternal), Robert Epps and Cora Epps (maternal), her father Luther V. White Sr., mother Kathleen Byrd Epps, sister Dennes Johnston (Coble), and loyal companion Sosa Sugar Lump Lump. Rise's celebration of life will be held: Saturday August 10, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home 2100 E Stroop Rd Kettering, OH 45429. Family will receive guest from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a memorial program beginning at 12 p.m. officiated by Evangelist Rosemarie Bennett. As this is a celebration of life, Rise" request that no one wear black as we honor her or knowing her, she'll probably fight you because according to her "you know I used to box." Condolences can be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019