Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
Rita SMITH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita A. SMITH


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita A. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Rita A. 72, of West Milton, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home. She was born in Pittsburg, Kansas on January 23, 1947 to the late Luther & Rita Newcomer. Preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy. Survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Warren T. Smith, her son, Todd, and granddaughter, Kandice. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Rob Wackerman, officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. The family will receive friends 9 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now