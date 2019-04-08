|
SMITH, Rita A. 72, of West Milton, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home. She was born in Pittsburg, Kansas on January 23, 1947 to the late Luther & Rita Newcomer. Preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy. Survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Warren T. Smith, her son, Todd, and granddaughter, Kandice. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Rob Wackerman, officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. The family will receive friends 9 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019