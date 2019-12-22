|
BECKERT, Rita Antoinette 78, of Dayton passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on December 14th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Marjorie Beckert. She is survived by sons Christopher (Dawn) Chrisman, John Chrisman and her sister Phyllis Koref; three grandchildren, Brittany (Ethan) Monk, Leah (Jay) Williams and Nicholas (Jill) Mantia; 4 great-grandchildren, Boden Monk, Vincent Monk, Marshall Williams and Cordelia Rose Williams; and many nieces and nephews. Rita retired after 31 years from the City of Dayton as a Housing Inspector. She was a caring loving person and had a love of all animals, especially cats. Rita will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 Smithville Rd, Dayton, OH 45420. Burial to follow Mass at Calvary Cemetery. To leave a memory of Rita or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019