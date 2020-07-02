1/
Rita Boshinski
BOSHINSKI Mackel), Rita M. Age 95, of Englewood, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was a native of Shamokin, Pennsylvania. Rita was a loving wife and mother, a founding member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Englewood, and enjoyed cooking, gardening, travel and spending time with her grandchildren. For many years she served as a volunteer pastoral care and eucharistic minister at Good Samaritan Hospital. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Anne) Boshinski, of GA, William (Debra) Boshinski, O.D., of PA, Marylou (Joseph) Braun, of Washington Twp., and E. James (Danusia) Boshinski, of Clayton; grandchildren, Katherine Sparks, Andrew Boshinski, Joseph Boshinski, Christine Restrepo, and Petr Boshinski, O.D.; great-grandchildren, Claire Restrepo, Juliette Sparks, Sophia Restrepo and Leif Boshinski; sisters, Adeline Zyla and Joann Willis; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin E. Boshinski; parents, Joseph and Pauline (Stadnicki) Mackel; sisters, Antoinette Clifford and Rose Marie Mackel; and brother, Adam Mackel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Road, Englewood) with Rev. James Seibert C.P.P.S. as celebrant. Inurnment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends with a walk-through visitation on Sunday, July 5, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Grace Brethren Village. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 2, 2020.
