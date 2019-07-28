|
|
DEIS (Heuing), Rita Mae 81 passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home in Kettering. She was born September 22, 1938, in Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony (AJ) and Matilda Heuing. She is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) of 57 years; a son Richard "Rick" Jr. (Patti) Deis of Urbana, Ohio and daughter Susan (Bill) Tippy of Plymouth, Michigan. Rita has five Grandchildren - Mary, Dottie and Eddie Deis; Anthony and Amy Tippy; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Seth and two brothers, George and Paul. Rita attended Holy Trinity grade school and was a graduate of Stivers High School. She was a long-time member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where she loved volunteering and singing as a member of the choir. Rita retired from The Berry Company where she was a very talented artist. Friends and family may visit from 5-8pm on Tuesday, July 30 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 31 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019