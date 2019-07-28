Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita DEIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita DEIS


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita DEIS Obituary
DEIS (Heuing), Rita Mae 81 passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home in Kettering. She was born September 22, 1938, in Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony (AJ) and Matilda Heuing. She is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) of 57 years; a son Richard "Rick" Jr. (Patti) Deis of Urbana, Ohio and daughter Susan (Bill) Tippy of Plymouth, Michigan. Rita has five Grandchildren - Mary, Dottie and Eddie Deis; Anthony and Amy Tippy; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Seth and two brothers, George and Paul. Rita attended Holy Trinity grade school and was a graduate of Stivers High School. She was a long-time member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where she loved volunteering and singing as a member of the choir. Rita retired from The Berry Company where she was a very talented artist. Friends and family may visit from 5-8pm on Tuesday, July 30 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 31 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now