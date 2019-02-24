|
DUNLEVY, Rita Elaine Age 68 of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Dunlevy, parents Frederick and Ruth Bostick, and brother Fred Bostick. She is survived by her son Don(Sharon) Dunlevy, granddaughter Rachel Dunlevy, brothers George Bostick, Richard (Beverly) Bostick and Carl Bostick, and several nieces and nephews. Rita attended Holy Family School and graduated in 1968 from Wilbur Wright High School. She retired from Dayton Stencil. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019