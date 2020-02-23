|
DUSAK, Rita M. Age 95, formerly of Dayton, OH and currently of Muscatine, IA, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH on October 9, 1924 to the late Julius & Leola Rathweg. Rita was married in 1947 to John J. Dusak Until 2012, when he passed away. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Spinnato; son, David J. Dusak; 6 brothers and sisters; and 6 nephews. Rita is survived by her daughter, Madonna Suri, son-in-law Dr. Joseph Spinnato ll and Dianna; grandson Joesph A. Spinnato IIl & Stacie; great grandchildren, Isabella and Dominic; grandson, Mark A. Spinnato and Lisa, great-grandchildren Maggie and Jack; granddaughter, Julie (Spinnato) Snyder and Steve Snyder; grandson, Benjamin R. Suri; great grandson, Alex; granddaughter Marissa (Suri) Sargent and Josh Sargent; step-grandson, Jude; sister-in-law, Viola Dusak; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 11am -12pm at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12pm. Rita will be laid to rest next to John at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020