RITA GLASER
1924 - 2020
GLASER, Rita Marie

Age 96, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020,

at Mercy Sienna Woods Diversicare Community in Dayton. She was born on February 2, 1924, to Ferdinand and Lola Fern (Brouse) Hasenstab. She served in the United States Army Womens Army Corp (W.A.C.) during WWII. She was a member of the VFW Post 9927 in Kettering and their Ladies Auxiliary. Rita was honored to be a part of the Honor Flight Dayton on April 30, 2016. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren Glaser Sr.; and her grandson, Shannon Glaser. She is survived by her 3 sons, W. Jim Glaser, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA., John "Jack" (Donna) Glaser, Gary (Jane) Glaser, both of Dayton and her daughter, Rita (Richard) Cook of Centennial, CO; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Rosemary Krug of Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2pm to 4pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio. There will be visitation on Monday at Incarnation Catholic Church, 55 Williamsburg Lane (off of Rt. 48 / Far Hills Ave), Dayton, OH 45459 from 10:00am to 10:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Burial with Military Honors by the US Army and the VFW will be at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. Donations can be made to Oblate of St. Meinrad, Archabbey of St. Meinrad, 200 Hill Drive, St. Meinrad, IN 47577 or stmeinrad.org or to Honor Flight of Dayton, 200 Canary Street, Enon, Ohio 45323. Send condolences to the family by signing the Guestbook at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
