1/
Rita GRECO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRECO (Gibboney), Rita Rita (Gibboney) Greco was born on April 5, 1935, in Columbus, Ohio. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. where she met her late husband, Bruno. Rita was a devout Catholic and belonged to St. Charles Borromeo Parish. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, nurse, and friend and was loved and respected by all who met her. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at the Green County Public Health Department, Nurses Calling and Maria Joseph Living Care Center where she retired as the Director of Home Health. Rita enjoyed playing the ukulele, harmonizing with her husband, celebrating her Irish heritage and practicing her faith. Most of all, Rita loved spending time with her family whom she loved very much. Family gatherings, especially the holidays, were filled with delicious meals, laughter, and singing - and she was the heart of it all. Rita is preceded in death by parents Lester and Angela Gibboney, brothers Paul, Jim, John, Joe and Chuck Gibboney, and son Mark Greco. Rita will be missed and remembered by; her sister, Marie Hensel; children: David and Pam Greco, Marisa (Greco) and Tom Varney, Sharon (Greco) Smith, Angela Greco, and Patrick and Natalia Greco; grandchildren: Andrea and Matt Velazquez, Michela (Greco) and Tommy Spijkers, Caitlin Smith, Nina Varney, Kevin Greco, Michael and Amanda Varney, Mary Claire and Andreis Greco-Castronova, Danny Smith, Tony Smith, Olivia Greco, Bruno Greco, and Sasha Greco; along with three great-grandchildren and 26 nieces and nephews. Rita died peacefully at Heartland of Centerville on September 29, 2020. Out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo church and burial will be immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of the Miami Valley. To share a memory of Rita or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved