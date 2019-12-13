|
HEIDER, Rita Elizabeth Brun Was born on February 17, 1930, the tenth childand only girl! of Edith and Louis Brun. She was the only member of her family to be born in a hospital, and when she arrived home, her father, who died when she was 5 years old, had posted a large sign that read, "Welcome Home, Queen Rita!" On December 11, 2019, Rita went home to the Lord of heaven, and we know that her mama and daddy and all of her brothers and her husband were waiting for her, holding that same sign up again! Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Francis (Frank), the "singing dry cleaner from Dayton, Ohio;" brothers and sisters-in-law Lawrence and Esther, Jerome and Edith and Norma, Clarence and Ruth, William, Charles and Anna, Raymond and Mary, Walter, George and Rosemary, and Edward and his beloved friend Corky. She is survived by her children Angela (Steve) Morris, Mary, John (Susie), Chris, Joseph (Mary Frances), Joan (Chris) Rauch, and "niece-daughter" Leslie Tara Balcombe; 17 grandchildren;18 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Barbara (Lawrence), Ella(William), and Lois (Walter) Brun; sisters in-law Mary Connaughton and Janet (Alan) Willoughby; dozens of devoted nieces and nephewsshe knew all of their birth dates!and dear friends. Rita possessed the special wisdom and strength gained by those who lived through the Depression, WWII, the loss of a parent at an early age, and financial poverty, as well as facing mortality from breast cancer at age 34 with six young children at home, and a profoundly deep faith in the Lord which gave her incomparable strength. In addition to working at NCR and AeroProducts prior to her marriage and then at the University of Dayton to help her children through college, Rita was, primarily , a caregiver all her life, taking care of her mother until her death, and helping her husband so faithfully through complications of debilitating Parkinson's Disease until his death. Her family was her greatest joy, and together they shared many blessings and good times, especially at their lake house in Indiana. In recent years, her two precious little dogs, Julie and Chewy, gave her renewed life and joy. Rita was an active member of St. Helen Parish, serving over time on its Altar Rosary Society, Worship Commission, Welcoming Committee, and the RCIA team for years, as well as a Eucharist Minister and collection counter. She was special to and beloved by all who knew her. And just as Fr. Krusling at St. Helen said at her mother Edith's funeral, we hear his words echoed again today: "This is a time of great rejoicing, for another saint has entered into the kingdom of heaven! Visitation will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Avenue, in Dayton, from 2 to 6 p.m., on Sunday, December 15, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., Monday, December 16 in the Holy Family Chapel at St. Helen Church, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Helen Parish or to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019