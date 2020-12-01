Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Heinrich. Devoted mother of Joseph (Bettye) Heinrich, Jean (Wesley) Wimmer, Mary(Stephen) Rigling, Susan (Darrell) Bingham and David (Pamela) Heinrich. Loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren, 32 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Dear sister of Mary (late Raymond) Conlin, Norma (late Don) VonHolle,Janet (late Dick) Wurzelbacher, late Paul (late Rita) Day and late Margaret (late Harold) Hunter. Also survived by manynieces and nephews. Rita passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020, age 89. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd., on Wednesday (Dec. 2) from 6:00 p.m-8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., on Thursday (Dec. 3) at 12:00 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing must be practiced.Rita's funeral mass will be live-streamed on St. Ann's website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice ofCincinnati, 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Special condolences may be expressed at



www.frederickfh.com [frederickfh.com]