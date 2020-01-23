|
HOLBROOK, Rita F. Of Middletown went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Jan. 18, 2020. She was born Oct. 8, 1954 to Paul & Hazel Adams in Middletown, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, and her son Darrien Holbrook. She is survived by 1 daughter, Kimberly (Patrick) Riley, 2 sons, Damien (Barbie) Holbrook, Eric (Amanda) Holbrook, 3 granddaughters, and 2 grandsons, 1 sister Barbara (Joe) Foster and a special feline companion Sir Sasser. Rita was a friend to everyone she met. She enjoyed cooking for her family & vacationing in Monterey. Her greatest joy in life was being Grandma Rita. The family will hold a private Memorial to Celebrate her life on Friday Jan. 24, 2020.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 23, 2020