Rita Mary Jacquemin, age 97of Hamilton, passed away surrounded by family ather residence on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Rita was born in Port Union, Ohio, on September 5, 1923, to George and Thresia (nee Badinghaus) Hangbers. Rita loved cooking, canning and family. She was a life-long member of St. Julie Billiart, formerly St. Veronica Catholic Church. Rita is survived by her children, Fr. George Jacquemin, Paul (Peg) Jacquemin, Jack (Linda) Jacquemin, Michael (Jeanne) Jacquemin, Lou (Connie) Jacquemin and Mary (John) Dakesian; her 19 grandchildren; her 14 great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Ann Jacquemin; and many other friends and family. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, George Hangbers and Thresia (Herman) Montag; her husband of 67 years, Leroy Jacquemin; her siblings, Johnny Hangbers, Hank Hangbers, Gertrude Hangbers and Magaret Rosmarin. Mass of Christian Burial to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Carmelites of Fairfield at Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, 327 Water St., Fairfield, PA 17320. Condolences may be left at



