KELLER, Rita M. Age 94, of Dayton passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Raymond; sons, James and Kenneth; and son-in-law, Scott Hixson. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Bill) Browder, David Keller and dear friend Beth, Michael (Ramona) Keller, Joan Hixson; grandchildren, Troy, Elaine, Jessica, Neilson, George, and Michelle; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Rita was a stay at home mom raising 6 children. She worked in food service at Hara Arena and the University of Dayton. She was a member of Corpus Christi Church for 60 years and served on the bereavement committee and as a Eucharistic Minister. Rita enjoyed gardening, cooking , and travel, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Rita will be remembered for her ready smile and infectious laugh. Visitation will be 5-8pm Monday August 12, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Corpus Christi Church, 527 Forest Ave. Dayton, OH with Father Matthew Amoako-Attah officiating. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019