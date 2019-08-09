Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Corpus Christi Church
527 Forest Ave.
Dayton, OH
KELLER, Rita M. Age 94, of Dayton passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Raymond; sons, James and Kenneth; and son-in-law, Scott Hixson. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Bill) Browder, David Keller and dear friend Beth, Michael (Ramona) Keller, Joan Hixson; grandchildren, Troy, Elaine, Jessica, Neilson, George, and Michelle; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Rita was a stay at home mom raising 6 children. She worked in food service at Hara Arena and the University of Dayton. She was a member of Corpus Christi Church for 60 years and served on the bereavement committee and as a Eucharistic Minister. Rita enjoyed gardening, cooking , and travel, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Rita will be remembered for her ready smile and infectious laugh. Visitation will be 5-8pm Monday August 12, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Corpus Christi Church, 527 Forest Ave. Dayton, OH with Father Matthew Amoako-Attah officiating. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019
