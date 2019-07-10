|
|
LINS, Rita Ann 93, of Springfield, passed away at 1:48 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Springfield on July 31, 1925 the daughter of Joseph A. and Edna (Bethel) Lins, Sr. She was a life member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include her two nephews and spouses, Keith (Ann) Lins and Paul (Anne) Lins and great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Joseph A. Lins, Jr. and Eugene Lins. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 in St. Bernard Church. Visitation will be from 10:00-10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 10, 2019