Rita McLEARRAN

McLEARRAN, Rita Lois Rita Lois McLearran, age 69, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born April 28, 1951, in Hamilton, Indiana, to the late Frank and Geneva McLearran. She is also preceded in death by her two sisters, Frances Pope and Wanda Winhoven and brother, William Leslie McLearran. Rita is survived by her daughter, Rhonda McLearran; son, Earl McLearran; brother, Roger McLearran; four grandchildren, Geneva McLearran, Earl McLearran, Jr., Rita-Ann McLearran, and Amber Woss; niece, Betty McLearran, nephew, Les McLearran; four great-grandchildren, and special friends, Rella and Vickie. She was a nurturing and kind soul. Rita enjoyed planting flowers especially rose bushes, spending time with her family and her puppies, Boulder, Daisy Mae, and Ciroc. Rita was well loved and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel. Funeral Service will be officiated at 7 pm. To leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2020.
