Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita NAWROTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita NAWROTH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita NAWROTH Obituary
NAWROTH (Geis), Rita M. Age 95 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She retired from Northmont City Schools where she worked for many years in the high school and Englewood Elementary cafeterias. Rita was a long time active member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, playing bingo and watching the Cincinnati Reds. Each year Rita enjoyed attending a Cincinnati Reds game with her family on her birthday. She is survived by her children: Martie DeMange of Englewood, Mike (Jacqie) Nawroth of Vandalia, Mary (Sonny) Lynch of Clayton, 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, brothers: William (Betty) Geis of Monroe, Ray (Ann) Geis of Centerville, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Heinz Nawroth, parents: George and Mollie (Linsmayer) Geis, sister: Theresa May Hoffman and son-in-law: William DeMange. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Spring Hill Singing Woods for the wonderful and loving care given to Rita. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Rev. James Seibert, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now