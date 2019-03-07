NAWROTH (Geis), Rita M. Age 95 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She retired from Northmont City Schools where she worked for many years in the high school and Englewood Elementary cafeterias. Rita was a long time active member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, playing bingo and watching the Cincinnati Reds. Each year Rita enjoyed attending a Cincinnati Reds game with her family on her birthday. She is survived by her children: Martie DeMange of Englewood, Mike (Jacqie) Nawroth of Vandalia, Mary (Sonny) Lynch of Clayton, 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, brothers: William (Betty) Geis of Monroe, Ray (Ann) Geis of Centerville, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Heinz Nawroth, parents: George and Mollie (Linsmayer) Geis, sister: Theresa May Hoffman and son-in-law: William DeMange. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Spring Hill Singing Woods for the wonderful and loving care given to Rita. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Rev. James Seibert, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary